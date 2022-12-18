Award winning Iranian actress arrested for showing solidarity with man executed over protests

Oscar winning Iranian actress, Taraneh Alidoosti, has been arrested and detained on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country after she made a post on Instagram showing solidarity with a man who was recently executed for alleged crimes during a nationwide protest.

State-run media, IRNA, reported on Saturday that Alidoosti, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was “detained a week after she made the post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes committed during the nationwide protests.”

According to the report which was published on the media’s official Telegram channel, the popular actress was arrested because she did not provide ”any documents in line with her claims.″

”His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization who is watching this bloodshed and not taking action, is a disgrace to humanity,” she had written in her post.

But the Iranian authorities found the post as spreading falsehood and promptly arrested and detained her.

Apart from Alidoosti, two other famous actresses, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, were arrested by authorities for expressing solidarity with protesters on social media.

Shekari was executed December 9 after being charged by an Iranian court with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police on September 16, after she was arrested for not wearing her hijab properly.

