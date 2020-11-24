Bandits attack Kaduna village, kill two

Armed bandits on Tuesday attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State and killed two persons.

The victims were Nasiru Yahaya and Isa Bature.

Two other persons – Magaji Goma and Zurkhalani Alhassan were injured in the attack.

The incident occurred 48 hours after troops of Operation Thunder Strike repelled a similar attack in Sabon Birni village in Kaduna.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday evening.

The statement read: “The armed bandits appeared along the pipeline axis of Kakau general area in an attempt to strike, when troops engaged and repelled them with superior firepower.

“Many of the bandits escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds, having been denied freedom of action.

“When troops cleared the road for traffic, it was discovered that a driver was hit by the bandits who were fleeing the location.

“Also, two buses ran into a ditch resulting in injuries to some passengers, who were rushed to the hospital by the security operatives.

“The government was also briefed that the armed bandits, in frustration at being denied freedom of action, attacked Maiginginya village in Igabi local government area at about 3:00 a.m. and killed two persons and also injured two others.

READ ALSO: Military kills suspected bandits in Kaduna air raids

“Similarly, the government was briefed that security agencies foiled a bandit attack in the early hours of today (Tuesday) along Zaria-Funtua Road in Giwa local government area of the state.

“Two citizens were rescued and rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika. Operatives are still carrying out aggressive patrols in the general area.

“The government sent its condolences to the families of the deceased, and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for the bravery and courage exhibited in repelling the bandits.

“The Kaduna State government is in constant touch with the Federal Government, military, police, Department of State Services and relevant security agencies towards enhancing the security of life and property.

“The government will continue to keep citizens informed on the security situation in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions