Military kills suspected bandits in Kaduna air raids

The Nigerian military on Thursday killed several bandits and suspected cattle rustlers during raids on their hideout in the Kwiambana Forest area of Kaduna State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the operations were carried out following reports that about 100 bandits armed with high-caliber weapons had rustled a large number of cattle and other livestock from Dankolo and Machitta villages in the state.

He said: “The bandits and the rustled livestock were subsequently spotted by a Nigerian Air Force aircraft on a reconnaissance mission at Kaboru village heading towards Kwiambana Forest.

“The Air component, therefore, dispatched a NAF attack helicopter to the location which engaged the target area, leading to the killing of several of the bandits.”

