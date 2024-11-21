Bauchi Gov proposes to spend N465bn in 2025, presents estimate to Assembly

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has presented the sum of N465 billion as 2025 budget estimate to the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The governor presented the appropriation bill to the Assembly during a special plenary on Wednesday tagged: “Budget of Consolidation, Sustainable Growth and Development”, aimed at ensuring that the state continues to witness development.

He also stated that the budget will focus on addressing the pressing needs of the people, fostering economic growth, and ensuring sustainable development.

Other critical sectors of the budget includes Alleviating Hardship: Initiating policies and programs to ease the burden on citizens, completing Ongoing Projects, Ensuring continuity and progress in existing initiatives.

READ ALSO: Bauchi gov, Mohammed, criticizes federal policies amid growing hardship

He added that it will ensure Implementation of the new Minimum Wage, :Offsetting outstanding gratuities owed to retired civil servants and other welfare schemes have been captured in the budget.

He added that for the Education sector, his administration would be spending over N8 billion and approving payment of NABTEB exams fees for students.

In his remarks, Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Abubakar Suleiman commended Governor Mohammed for presenting the budget on time and assured that the house would accord the document speedy hearing and passage.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now