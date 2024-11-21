Reps pass Bill to increase FCT High Court judges

In a move to address the pressing issue of delays in justice delivery, the House of Representatives on Thursday, passed a bill seeking to amend the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Act, to increase the number of judges in the FCT High Courts.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and seven other lawmakers, aims to boost the court’s capacity to handle its overwhelming caseload.

According to Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, one of the co-sponsors, the bill seeks to increase the number of judges from the current maximum of 70 to a minimum of 100.

This amendment is expected to reduce delays in case resolution, ensure more efficient handling of cases, and enhance public confidence in the judiciary.

Gbefwi emphasized the significance of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, describing it as a crucial pillar in Nigeria’s judicial framework.

Gbefwi urged his colleagues to support the bill, stating, “This amendment is crucial; it is no doubt a necessary intervention to uphold the principles of timely justice, judicial efficiency, and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on FCT Judiciary and Constitution Review for further legislative action.

