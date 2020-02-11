Latest Politics Top Stories

BAYELSA: Lokpobiri’s appeal dismissed for lack of merit – Supreme Court

February 11, 2020
The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the nomination of David Lyon as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa and upheld his victory in the November 16, 2019 election in the state.

The five-man panel of the apex court struck out an appeal filed by a former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, saying it was filed out of the time allowed by law.

The Supreme Court also held that Lokpobiri’s appeal lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.

The Appeal Court had also dismissed the ex-minister’s case for the same reason.

The appellant had asked the apex court to declare him the candidate of the APC and ultimately the governor-elect, saying the process that produced Lyon was marred by irregularities.

According to him, the governorship primary conducted by the APC in Bayelsa was not done in compliance with the guidelines and the constitution of the party.

