Supreme Court upholds ex-Gov Nyame’s conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction of ex-Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame.

The Appeal Court had also upheld the ex-governor’s conviction on November 17 last year.

The apex court, in two unanimous judgments by two panels, held that Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gudu, was right to have convicted Nyame following the overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

The judgements were on the appeals filed by Nyame against the judgment of the High Court delivered on May 30, 2019.

In the judgment given on the charge marked: FCT/ABJ/CR/82/07, the trial court convicted Nyame on 27 out of the 41- count charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in July 2007.

The court sentenced him to a cumulative 28 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

