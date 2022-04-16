Entertainment
Benito, JJC Skillz’s son recalls how his father assaulted him (VIDEO)
Benito Buhari Bello, the son of Nigerian entertainment polymath, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has revealed how he was physically assaulted by his father.
Benito’s revelation came just 24 hours after his mother, Mella, accused the former JJC & 419 Squad member of physically assaulting their son.
In a video shared on social media on Saturday, the young man recounted how his father assaulted him after he was expelled from school.
He said JJC Skillz picked him up from school and attacked him on their way home.
READ ALSO: JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s husband, denies stories of marital woes
The budding artiste alleged that he sustained bruises on his face, neck, and ribs.
He also recalled how his father made a detour to the beach to cool off.
Benito said he released the video to clear the air about the crisis in his family.
Watch him speak below.
