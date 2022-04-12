JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s husband, denies stories of marital woes

Nigerian entertainment polymath, JJC SKillz, real name Abdulrasheed Bello has disregarded the allegation that his marriage with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is undergoing a major crisis.

The music veteran’s son, Benito Bello on social media had dragged his stepmother on social media.

He stated that his step mother isn’t who she paints herself to be in the public eyes.

“I lived with her for 2 years, the house was a horror site.

She’s not what you all think she is,” he wrote.

In a response shared on his Instagram page on Monday, April 11, 2022, JJC Skillz penned a message which unveiled that all is well at home.

“The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution. I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar,” he wrote.

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele have a set of twins together.

