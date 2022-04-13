Connect with us

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, partner, Pete Davidson hangout with ex-world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend

Published

1 hour ago

on

American socialite Kim Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson recently embarked on a double date with the former world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, in Los Angeles.

The date night reportedly took place on April 10 at the A.O.C restaurant in West Hollywood.

According to an eyewitness, Kim and Pete couldn’t take their hands off each other.

“Kim and Pete arrived in her Maybach, while Lauren and Jeff had a driver drop them off,” the eyewitness informed E! News.

“The foursome dined together for over three hours. They emerged all together, with Kim and Pete leading the way.”

Read also: Kim Kardashian makes affair with younger lover, Pete Davidson, official, shares loved up photos

The eyewitness added:

“Kim and Pete couldn’t have looked any happier.

Kim was giggling and cuddling up to Pete. She whispered something in his ear and they both laughed.

They wrapped their arms around each other all the way to the car. Pete opened the door for Kim and made sure she got in safely.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

13 + 11 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...