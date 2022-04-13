Kim Kardashian, partner, Pete Davidson hangout with ex-world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend

American socialite Kim Kardashian and her comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson recently embarked on a double date with the former world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, in Los Angeles.

The date night reportedly took place on April 10 at the A.O.C restaurant in West Hollywood.

According to an eyewitness, Kim and Pete couldn’t take their hands off each other.

“Kim and Pete arrived in her Maybach, while Lauren and Jeff had a driver drop them off,” the eyewitness informed E! News.

“The foursome dined together for over three hours. They emerged all together, with Kim and Pete leading the way.”

The eyewitness added:

“Kim and Pete couldn’t have looked any happier.

Kim was giggling and cuddling up to Pete. She whispered something in his ear and they both laughed.

They wrapped their arms around each other all the way to the car. Pete opened the door for Kim and made sure she got in safely.”

