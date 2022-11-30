American artiste, Kanye West pays ex-wife, Kim, $200k monthly for child support

American recording artiste, Kanye West and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian have finalized their divorce.

The former celebrity couple reached an agreement about child custody and property.

According to divorce documents obtained by the American news platform, TMZ, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kanye West will be required to pay Kardashian $200,000 a month in child support. He will also be responsible for half of the children’s medical, educational, and security expenses.

He also relinquished the $4.5 million home he bought across from Kim’s house last year after Kim filed for divorce, saying he bought the house in order to be close to his children. Kim will be responsible for all expenses related to the 5-bedroom home.

The settlement also states that he gets to keep his $60m Malibu home, two ranches in Wyoming, 300 acres in Calabasas, a home in Belgium and his childhood home which he bought in Chicago.

Read also:Kanye West slams Elon Musk, revolts against celebrity worship

Both Kardashian and West waived spousal support.

The pair also agreed to settle disputes regarding the children by participating in mediation. However, if either party fails to take part, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default.

The couple’s assets, including their property, will be divided based on their prenup.

The divorce finalization comes nine months after Kardashian was ruled legally single during a bifurcation hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now