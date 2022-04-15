Ex-wife accuses Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz, of assaulting son

Mella, the former wife of Nigerian entertainment polymath, Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz, has accused him of physically assaulting his son, Benito Bello.

In a post on her Instagram page, Mella accused the former JJC & 419 Squad member of inflicting grievous bodily harm on their son after the young man made unfavorable remarks about his current wife, Funke Akindele.

READ ALSO: JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s husband, denies stories of marital woes

She wrote: “While you parade yourself on social media pretending with fake piety to be the main character in an aspirational story, the son that you assaulted and inflicted grievous bodily harm upon is still recovering from his physical injuries and mental trauma.

“Fathers take their sons to a hospital, they don’t put them there Abdul Bello aka JJC Skillz. You can try to fake it on social media, but we will not let the truth be forgotten.”

She then shared Benito’s hospital records to back her claims.

See the report below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now