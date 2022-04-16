Amina Muaddi, lady accused of affair with Rihanna’s partner, ASAP Rocky, breaks silence

Amina Muaddi, the lady involved in the cheating rumors allegation against Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky has finally broken her silence.

Muaddi who is a renowned shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, 2022, where she laughed off the rumors.

According to Muaddi, she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports.

She stated that she had to address the rumors because of the implication they may have on all the lives concerned.

“I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously,” she wrote.

“However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

“Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful easter,” she concluded.

On Thursday, April 14, the rumors of the couple’s alleged split first surfaced online.

According to an American blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

