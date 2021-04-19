Benue tanker explosion kills seven, destroys 50 houses | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Benue tanker explosion kills seven, destroys 50 houses
A tanker explosion at Oshigbudu, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, has killed about seven persons, and destroyed about 50 houses.
The development was confirmed by the Executive Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, on Sunday in Makurdi, the state capital.
According to him, the information he got from the local government chairman of the area, was that about 50 houses were destroyed, noting that a detailed assessment would be carried out on Monday when he visits the scene of the explosion.
Shior extended the condolences of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, saying he had ordered for a comprehensive audit of the fire incident, commiserates with those who lost their loved ones and properties to the fire.
Read also: 26 dead in Benue tanker explosion
Earlier, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports and an indigene of the area, Ojotu Ojeme, had confirmed the incident via a Facebook post.
“The fire inferno at Oshugbudu in Agatu local Government, my local government of origin today, 18-04-2021 which has claimed so many lives and destroyed properties yet to be quantified, is the Chief of all the calamities that have fallen us this year.
“As I pray God to comfort the good people of Agatu and most especially those directly involved, over the lost, I wish to call on Government at all levels and spirited individuals to come to our aids to drastically reduce the effect of the disaster on the people. Once again may God grant us the fortitude to bear the huge loss,” he said.
