Panic as petrol tanker explodes in Ogun community

A tanker full of petrol has exploded at the boundary between Olambe and Matogun, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the driver was conveying diesel to a place in the local government when he lost control due to bad road.

One of the eyewitness by the name of Rahma Aliyu, who spoke with Ripples Nigeria, said that the fire resulted from the spilled petrol affecting buildings in the area.

She said “I was inside the room when heavy smoke gathered around the community. On getting outside, I saw people running. This is a serious fire and it was caused by a tanker that fell while plying the Olambe road to connect Matogun. A lot of properties have been burnt.”

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday.

Read also:Fuel tanker explodes in Lagos, one feared dead

He stated that the incident happened early in the morning, adding that no casualty had been recorded.

The statement read: “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS crashed, spilled its content and exploded around 7am at Olambe, Matogun Road, Ifo LGA, Ogun State.

“Though, no live was lost or anyone sustained injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident.

“The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene, thereby saving the community from serious incident that could have affected people. The fire has been put out.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now