News
Body of Fourscore Homes MD, Osibona recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building
The body of the Managing Director of Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.
Four Score Properties is the company in charge of the building that came down on Monday afternoon along Gerard Road in Ikoyi.
READ ALSO: Owner of Ikoyi collapsed building got approval for 15 floors but built 21 – Lagos govt
An official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the development to journalists at the scene of the incident, said Osibona’s body was taken out of the debris by rescue workers on Thursday evening.
At least 38 persons had been confirmed dead by emergency responders who had been at the accident scene since Monday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...