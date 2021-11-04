Body of Fourscore Homes MD, Osibona recovered from collapsed Ikoyi building

The body of the Managing Director of Fourscore Homes, Femi Osibona, has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey building in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Four Score Properties is the company in charge of the building that came down on Monday afternoon along Gerard Road in Ikoyi.

An official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the development to journalists at the scene of the incident, said Osibona’s body was taken out of the debris by rescue workers on Thursday evening.

At least 38 persons had been confirmed dead by emergency responders who had been at the accident scene since Monday.

