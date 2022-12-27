Bolanle Raheem: PSC demands investigation into murder of Lagos lawyer

The Police Service Commission (PSP) has demanded an investigation into the murder of a Lagos lawyer, Mrs. Bolanle Raheem by a police officer in the state.

Raheem was hit by a bullet fired by a police officer attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, on Christmas Day.

The PSC made the call in a statement issued by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ani described the incident as irresponsible and savage and urged the Force management to report the outcome of the investigation to the commission for consideration and further disciplinary action.

He also asked the police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling.

Ani also decried the growing cases of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians by police operatives.

“The acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi on behalf of the management and staff commiserates with the family of the deceased,” he said.

