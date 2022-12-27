News
Buhari tags murder of Lagos lawyer senseless, assures justice will be served
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent murder of a female Lagos lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem by a policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Command in Ajah on Christmas Day.
Mrs Raheem was said to have been shot dead while returning home with her family from a church on Sunday.
President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garuba Shehu on Tuesday, described the murder as “heinous and senseless”.
The President expressed his shock over the incident and directed the police authorities to take “the strongest possible action” against the culprits already held in detention.
The President said the incident was a wakeup call to law enforcement agencies, including the Police, to ensure the full implementation of reforms instituted by the administration on the subject of weapons handling as well as the protection of the rights of citizens.
“In this hour of grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and the NBA. I assure that justice will be done in this case,” Buhari said.
