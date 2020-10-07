Latest Metro

Borno schools to reopen October 25

October 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Borno State government on Wednesday ordered all the schools in the state to reopen October 25.

The Director of Schools Management in the state, Usman Kachallah, who disclosed this in a statement, said classes would commence for the third term on October 25 and close on December 18.

READ ALSO: Education commissioners in 19 northern states back FG’s decision suspending reopening of schools

He added that students would only get two weeks break and resume for the first term of the new academic session on January 3, 2021.

The state government ordered the closure of the schools in March over the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */