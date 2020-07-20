BREAKING… NDDC PROBE: Drama as Ag. MD, Pondei, slumps at public hearing

There was a mild drama at the House of Representatives committee sitting probing the Niger Delta Development Commission as the Acting Managing Director of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei slumped while being questioned by the committee members, and had to be carried out

He was being interrogated by the House Committee on the NDDC into the myriad of corruption allegations rocking the interventionist agency, when he appeared to have fainted.

Pondei had been grilled for over an hour when he slowly slumped over his desk, appearing too faint, with several people at the hearing rushing to his aid in an attempt to stabilise him.

The proceeding was halted.

He was however moved out of the hearing room when he appeared to be in a seizure with a man, holding open his mouth as others held him upright. He also appeared to regain and lose composure intermittently before he was moved out.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee however called for a 30-minute recess after a move to adjourn was shouted down.

Earlier, Pondei had told the committee that only N59 billion was spent under him out of the N81 billion being investigated.

