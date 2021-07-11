Entertainment
Brenda, wife of murdered Super TV CEO, Ataga, demands N1bn from Nigerian blog for ‘libellous remarks’
Brenda Ataga, the wife of the murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga has demanded the management of the Nigerian news platform, Naijaloaded Blog to pay her the sum of N1 billion as compensation for publishing reports against her person, which she claimed were libellous and malicious.
Brenda further requested the online platform to defenestrate the report from the website and retract the damaging report through its medium and other online news outlets with immediate effect.
She made these demands in a letter dated June 28 and addressed to the Managing Director of the platform, Mr. Makinde Azeez through her counsel, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN).
In the said report published on June 26, Naijaloaded had alleged, that Brenda was involved in the murder of her husband, citing her relationship with the suspect through Brenda’s boyfriend.
In her letter of claim, however, Brenda’s lawyers described the report published by the online platform as a “callous, malicious and mindless attack” on the personality of their client.
The lawyer stated that the publication described his client as a conniving criminal that was part of the plans that killed her husband, father of her children, a most heinous cunning act.
Read also: Family of murdered Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, breaks silence
The letter, which described the report as false, hinted that it labelled Mrs Ataga who is a wife, mother and highly placed official of the Nigerian government as a loose woman and a flirt, carrying on extra marital affairs with one Mr. Izu.
The letter demanded that the story be immediately pulled down from the website of Naijaloaded online, while calling for a complete retraction of the damaging story, to be carried first on news blogs and other online news outlets, as well as a television station and national newspaper.
The letter read in part:
“That you pay the sum of N1, 000, 000, 000 (One Billion Naira) through our office to our client as pecuniary compensation for your reckless and mindless injury to her vide the published defamatory materials aforesaid.
“If at the end of 14 days from the date of this letter, any of the listed demands still stands unfulfilled, we would proceed on our full instructions to initiate steps to bring the full consequences of your recklessness in the aforementioned publications to you.
“In that case, all costs, fees and charges necessary for our client to redeem her image and recover her damaged character and credit would be on your account.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....