Brenda, wife of murdered Super TV CEO, Ataga, demands N1bn from Nigerian blog for ‘libellous remarks’

Brenda Ataga, the wife of the murdered Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga has demanded the management of the Nigerian news platform, Naijaloaded Blog to pay her the sum of N1 billion as compensation for publishing reports against her person, which she claimed were libellous and malicious.

Brenda further requested the online platform to defenestrate the report from the website and retract the damaging report through its medium and other online news outlets with immediate effect.

She made these demands in a letter dated June 28 and addressed to the Managing Director of the platform, Mr. Makinde Azeez through her counsel, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan (SAN).

In the said report published on June 26, Naijaloaded had alleged, that Brenda was involved in the murder of her husband, citing her relationship with the suspect through Brenda’s boyfriend.

In her letter of claim, however, Brenda’s lawyers described the report published by the online platform as a “callous, malicious and mindless attack” on the personality of their client.

The lawyer stated that the publication described his client as a conniving criminal that was part of the plans that killed her husband, father of her children, a most heinous cunning act.

Read also: Family of murdered Super TV boss, Usifo Ataga, breaks silence

The letter, which described the report as false, hinted that it labelled Mrs Ataga who is a wife, mother and highly placed official of the Nigerian government as a loose woman and a flirt, carrying on extra marital affairs with one Mr. Izu.

The letter demanded that the story be immediately pulled down from the website of Naijaloaded online, while calling for a complete retraction of the damaging story, to be carried first on news blogs and other online news outlets, as well as a television station and national newspaper.

The letter read in part:

“That you pay the sum of N1, 000, 000, 000 (One Billion Naira) through our office to our client as pecuniary compensation for your reckless and mindless injury to her vide the published defamatory materials aforesaid.

“If at the end of 14 days from the date of this letter, any of the listed demands still stands unfulfilled, we would proceed on our full instructions to initiate steps to bring the full consequences of your recklessness in the aforementioned publications to you.

“In that case, all costs, fees and charges necessary for our client to redeem her image and recover her damaged character and credit would be on your account.”

Join the conversation

Opinions