Buhari appoints Adamu Adaji as National Boundary Commission chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adamu Adaji as the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a letter dated August 10, 2020, and released to journalists on Tuesday.

Adaji’s appointment, according to the SGF, took effect from August 7.

The letter read: “I am pleased to inform you that Muhammadu Buhari, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as the Director-General of the National Boundary Commission for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of section 16(1) and (3) of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act, 2006.

“This appointment is with effect from August 7, 2020, and your emoluments and other conditions of service shall be provided under ‘The certain political, public and judicial office-holders (salaries and allowances), amendment Act, 2008.”

The Head of Information, NBC, Mrs. Ovuakporie Efe, also confirmed the development in a statement.

She said Adaji’s appointment is for an initial term of four years.

Until his appointment, Adaji was the acting DG of the NBC.

