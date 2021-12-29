Buhari assures Nigerian manufacturers of improved access to foreign exchange

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday assured Nigerian manufacturers of his administration’s readiness to ease access to foreign exchange for importation of raw materials and machines.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when the leadership of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) led by its President, Mansur Ahmed, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said his administration was aware that the survival of Nigeria lies in agriculture and a viable manufacturing sector.

The President said the relevant ministry would revisit MAN’s concerns about the increase in excise duties on the identified products and other tariff-related matters.

He said: ‘‘Our strategic plan to boost manufacturing activities in the country is on course.

‘‘We will continue to improve the patronage of locally made goods, bridge the gap between skills required by industry and those provided by our tertiary institutions, and ensure seamless access to long-term finance for our Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises.

‘‘We recognize that MAN remains a key stakeholder in this journey and we will continue our engagement with you.’’

