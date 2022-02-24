Buhari cautions leaders on abuse of trust

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned leaders on abuse of trust and privileges.

The President, who made the call when a paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, in his palace, insisted that he has no intention to stay beyond the two terms in office.

He said: “The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond the two terms and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Qur’an. We have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders.

READ ALSO: Buhari saved Nigeria from becoming another Venezuela – Ngige

“I have seen former governors here and I am looking forward to also becoming a former President.”

In his remark, the monarch thanked the President for ensuring the provision of electricity plants in communities across the state.

“Our people have never had it so good. Our people are back to normal life as entrepreneurs. The projects funded by the Federal Government in the state ease people’s lives.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now