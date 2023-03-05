Buhari charges Chadian political factions to support transition programme

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday urged leaders of factional political groups in Chad to support the ongoing transition programme in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call at a meeting with the Chadian transition President, Gen. Mehmet Idris Deby-Itno, in Doha, Qatar.

Deby-Itno visited Buhari on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations conference on the least developed countries in the Gulf State.

The president said: “I watch developments in your country from a safe distance. As a close neighbour, I go to sleep and wake up with the issue on my mind.

“I sympathise with you, not only as a youth but due to the position of some groups operating from outside the country including from Libya, even though this is a problem you inherited from your father.

“Groups that think they are strong should be patriotic, settle down and secure the country.”

Buhari thanked the Chadian leader for the visit and assured him of his continued support.

He added: “As a good neighbour, I am prepared at any time to listen to your representations, political, security or on any other matter.’’

Earlier, President Deby-Itno said he visited Buhari to say “thank you’’ to the Nigerian leader for his support to Chad.

