NDLEA seizes 778,190 pills of tramadol in Taraba, 3 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives have Intercepted 778,190 pills of pharmaceutical opioids including tramadol from suspects in Taraba and other states across the country.

The NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the operatives recovered a drum of 270kg Methylene Chloride from a suspect, Eric Yohanna, in Jalingo, Taraba on Monday.

He added that the operatives also seized a Daylong tricycle used for the distribution of the illicit substances.

Babafemi said: “The operatives raided the house of a wanted notorious drug dealer in Adamawa, Mamudu Njobdi, at Sebore- Gyalla road, Mubi, and a shocking seizure was made.

“The raid was carried out in the early hours of Monday, February 27 during which he was arrested and drug exhibits recovered.

“The 31-year-old suspect was earlier arrested on Wednesday, February 22 at his drug joint in Kolere water board but he mobilised thugs to attack NDLEA officers and escaped with the exhibits.

“The operatives also arrested Geoffrey Okpani arrested with 27.45kg of cannabis at the Bukuru area of Jos, Plateau.

“A 30-year-old suspect, Ajayi Tope, was arrested on Saturday, March 4 at Area 5 Ile-Ife, Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State with 18kg of the same substance.

“In Lagos, NDLEA operatives on Friday, March 3, raided De-Niche Hotel & Suites in Omole Estate, Ojodu- Ikeja, where 24 suspects were arrested and different quantities of illicit drugs recovered from them.”

