NDLEA pledges to work with Tinubu’s vision towards ensuring ‘new Nigeria’

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has congratulated President-Elect Bola Tinubu for his victory at the polls.

This was disclosed by the NDLEA Director-General, Buba Marwa, in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson on Wednesday.

Marwa, in the statement, soon after Tinubu was announced as president-elect, pledged to work with Tinubu‘s vision in order to ensure a better economy.

“It was a victory well-deserved, and one built on years of focus, hard work, doggedness and the political sagacity of a democrat whose credential has been evident since the heyday of NADECO. We look forward to the implementation of your visions for a new Nigeria as outlined in your manifesto during the campaign.

“Lagos, as a microcosm of Nigeria, is a testament to your capability to transform even the most challenging of situations. Your pragmatism since the days of your governorship in Lagos will now be called to greater challenges that Nigeria portrays.

“Your agenda, as outlined in your policy document, offers hope and assured future. And as we turn our attention from electioneering, Nigerians will be counting on you to bring your magic touch to bear and bring about a great improvement in the fortune of our great country. I do not doubt that you will meet the expectations of all,” the statement reads.

