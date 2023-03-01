Tinubu promises better Nigeria, govt of unity

The President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday promised to run a government of national unity in the country.

Tinubu, who gave the assurance in his acceptance speech in Abuja, said education and the welfare of Nigerians would get priority attention in his government.

The president-elect assured the citizens that he would serve the country with his full capacity.

The former Lagos governor urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and others who took part in the election to join him in his mission to build a secure and prosperous country.

The event was attended by the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima, All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, and party supporters, among others.

He said: “I’m humbled to be elected as president of our great country and from my heart, I say thank you very much. Nigerians want a better country founded on shared prosperity and my assurance is that you will all reap the benefit of this election.

“For the youths, the future belongs to them. Our focus will be on education. No more strikes, four years will be four years and we will grant autonomy to the universities.

“To my fellow contestants, let us work together and put the rugged piece together for the peace and harmony of this country. We have no other country except, let’s join hands and make it great.”

