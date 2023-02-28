Kingigbe’s wife picks senate seat in FCT

Ireti, wife of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) vice-presidential candidate in the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Babagana Kingigbe, has won the senate seat for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the platform of the Labour Party.

She polled 202, 175 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Angulu Dobi, in the election.

The Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the FCT, Prof. Sanni Saka, who announced the election results on Tuesday in Abuja, said Aduda and Dobi scored 100,544 and 78,905 votes respectively in the exercise.

READ ALSO: Obi outshines Tinubu, Atiku in FCT

Aduda is one of the longest-serving federal lawmakers in Nigeria after spending over 12 years in the upper chamber.

He also served two terms in the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2011, and was elected to the Senate in 2011.

