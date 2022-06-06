Politics
Buhari meets northern APC governors ahead of presidential primaries
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor’s from the north ahead of the party’s presidential primaries in Abuja.
The meeting is believed to be consultative one for the president to further convince the governors to choose a consensus candidate at the primaries.
Governor’s at the meeting which held at the Aso Rock Villa included Nasir El’Rufai of Kaduna; Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano; Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; Abdulahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.
Others were Yahaya Bello of Kogi; Babagana Zulum of Borno; Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State.
