Buhari meets Tinubu in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a closed-door meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, at the State House, Abuja.

The duo later offered Friday prayers at the State House Mosque.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the two leaders privately discussed several issues of common interest.

The President-elect was accompanied to the State House by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara).

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, was also in the president-elect’s entourage.

President Buhari will hand over power to Tinubu on May 29.

