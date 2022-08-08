Buhari nominates new Executive Commissioner for Upstream Regulatory Commission

President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Muhammad Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner for Finance and Accounts at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Buhari had forwarded the nominee’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Lamido will replace Hassan Gambo who died recently.

