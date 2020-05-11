Buhari orders PTF to get Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drug

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to go for Madagascar’s herbal drug, “COVID-Organics,” for the possible treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Some reports claim the drug has been used in the treatment of 55 COVID-19 patients in the Indian Ocean Island nation.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Boss Mustapha who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the Madagascan government donated some of the products to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau.

Mustapha said arrangements were ongoing to bring the drug down to Nigeria.

He said: “The president of Madagascar sent it to Guinea Bissau. Certain allocations have been made to different countries.

“We have an indication of the quantities that have been allocated to Nigeria, and we are supposed to make arrangements to freight it out of Bissau to Nigeria.

“I have received instructions from Mr. President to make arrangements to freight it home.”

