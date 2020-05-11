Court dismisses SERAP’s suit against CCB

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, Monday dismissed a suit filed by the Registered Committee of Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

SERAP had sought an order to enable it apply for judicial review and to seek an order of mandamus compelling the CCB to compile and make available to the applicant, information on the number of asset declarations so far verified by the Bureau and the number of those declarations found to be false.

The applicant also prayed for judicial review and an order of mandamus compelling the CCB to immediately take cases of false asset declarations to the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for the effective prosecution of suspects.

The judge, who dismissed the application, referred to Section 15(3) of the Constitution which established the Code of Conduct Bureau and its composition; in paragraph 3(a, b & c) of part 1, Third Schedule of the 1999 constitution.

He held that the provision of paragraph 3(a & c) of the Third Schedule part 1 of 1999 Constitution is very clear and unambiguous on the matter.

Justice Hassan said: “I agree with the respondent that the duty to make the asset declaration form of public officer available for any person or institutions and for whatever purpose is dependent upon terms and conditions to the proscribed the National Assembly.”

