Gombe records first COVID-19 death

The Chairman of the Gombe State Taskforce on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, said on Monday the state had recorded its first COVID-19 death.

Mohammed, who disclosed this at a news conference in Gombe, said the patient died at about 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“I have bad news for you.

“We have now recorded our first COVID-19 associated death and this was a 50-year-old man who was known to have high blood pressure otherwise known as hypertension but was not undergoing treatment.

“Our attention was drawn to him by his village head after a trip from Bauchi. He noticed he was not quite himself; we took him to Kwadon isolation centre, took his sample and his result returned positive.

“He collapsed at 6:00 a.m. yesterday (Sunday) and was rushed to the state’s Specialist Hospital where he was attended to by the consultant at intensive care unit but he unfortunately developed stroke.

“We proposed that the immediate cause of death is massive bleeding to his brain due to the bursting of blood vessel. However, since he was positive for COVID-19; we regard this as COVID-19 associated death.”

The task force chief said the state has so far tested 1,168 persons, out of which 118 had tested positive for COVID-19

