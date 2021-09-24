Buhari renews Nigeria’s demand for reform of UN Security Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday renewed Nigeria’s demand for the urgent reforms of the United Nations Security Council, saying the 15 years intergovernmental negotiations on the issue had “taken too long.’’

Buhari made the call in his address at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the United States.

He said: “No reform of the UN system is more urgent than that of the Security Council

“Stakeholders around the world are asking how such power could be concentrated with scant representation.

“The intergovernmental negotiations have taken too long, some 15 years. We must avoid going in cycles.”

According to the Nigerian leader, a consensus had been achieved in some of the elements of the reform, especially on the representation of Africa on the basis of the Elzuwini consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

The President added: “It is unreasonable to expect unanimity in this matter. The issue, indeed, is about justice, not unanimity. Without justice, the legitimacy (even efficacy) of our Organization is called to question.

‘‘We can and must make substantial, irreversible progress on Security Council reform in the current session.”

He also urged the UN to address the current situation in the Middle East, adding that the issue is about ‘‘the question of justice, fairness, and equity in respect of the Palestinian people.’’

“The situation in the Middle East is long-standing and gives cause for concern. Nigeria encourages Israel and Palestine to re-engage in dialogue based on relevant UN resolutions and Initiatives.

‘‘The two-state solution has the support of the international community and is widely acknowledged as the path to lasting peace,’’ he concluded.

