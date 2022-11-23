Buhari to attend AU summit in Niger

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country on Thursday for Niamey, Niger Republic, where he will attend the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification.

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said his principal would grace the launching of the French version of a book written n his honour in the Nigerien capital.

The statement read: “The President who will depart Abuja, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, will also attend the launching of the French version of the Book entitled Muhammadu Buhari: The Challenges of Leadership in Nigeria as well as inaugurate the Muhammadu Buhari Boulevard, named after him by the Government of the Republic of Niger.

“President Buhari is expected to deliver his National Statement at the African Union Summit on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification, meeting under the theme Industrialising Africa: Renewed commitment towards an Inclusive and Sustainable Industrialisation and Economic Diversification.

“The High-Level Summit, being convened as part of the Africa Industrialization Week annual commemorative activities, is expected to adopt a Declaration, highlighting the importance of industrialization and economic transformation in the continent and how to make progress in that regard.

“The 20th of every November is commemorated as the Africa Industrialization Day, adopted by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of African Unity in July 1989, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.”

