Buhari visits Shonekan’s family in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Head of the Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan, in Lagos.

Shonekan, who was a boardroom guru before he was appointed into the Transitional Council by former President Ibrahim Babangida in 1992, died on January 11 at the age of 85.

President Buhari visited the former Nigerian leader’s home in the Ikoyi area of Lagos shortly after he left Ogun State where he commissioned some projects executed by the state government.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s flag to fly at half-mast in honour of former head of state, Shonekan

He was accompanied on the trip by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, among others.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now