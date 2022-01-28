International
Burkina Faso coup leader gives first speech, blames ousted President for violence
The leader of the Burkina Faso coup, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, has delivered his first speech since the military took over power on Monday.
Damiba, who led a mutiny that ousted President Roch Marc Kaboré, has promised a return to normal constitutional order “when the conditions are right”.
Damiba made his first speech on Thursday since the military putsch, blaming the ousted president for failing to contain violence by Islamist militants and jihadists in the country.
Read also: AU condemns Burkina Faso coup, calls for reinstatement of President Kabore
“When the conditions are right, according to the deadline that our people will define in all sovereignty, I commit to a return to a normal constitutional order,” Damiba said.
The 41-year-old Lt-Col Damiba, added that he would meet representatives of various sections of society to agree on a roadmap for reform, emphasising that Burkina Faso needs international partners “more than ever”, following condemnation of the coup.
“I call on the international community to support our country so it can exit this crisis as soon as possible.”
