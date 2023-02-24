News
CACOVID winds down, donates 350 security vehicles to Nigerian govt
The Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) led by private sectors has announced its donation of no fewer than 350 security vehicles and other items to the Nigerian government.
The Coalition made the announcement in a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja earlier in the week, as it winded down its activities.
Items handed over to the President by the Coalition members included 100 Tata 14 ton Troop carriers, 100 Tata 12 ton Troop carriers, 86 Toyota pick-up trucks, 64 Nissan Navara pick-up trucks with their spare parts, 13,000 helmets as well as 13,000 bullet proof vests.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had rated CACOVID as the third largest contributor in the world to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic which brought the world to its knees in 2020.
Speaking at the event, the President commended the efforts of the coalition, saying it had made him proud.
Buhari said: “Today is indeed a very happy day for all Nigerians, and I can happily say that I am the envy of many Presidents in the world. I am exceedingly honoured to be the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at this time.
“I am gratified to have the honour of leading a country whose private sector willingly galvanises itself to raise funds to enthusiastically support government in resolving social ills. I am proud to say that there is nowhere in the entire world, except in Nigeria, where the private sector has voluntarily come together to assist government efforts.
Read also:WHO proposes shorter isolation days for COVID-19
“Thank you for supporting our Administration’s efforts to strengthen the Police and Military as we face the security challenges that all modern nations face”.
Chairman of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Aliko Dangote, who initiated the Coalition with the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said the Coalition was winding down with the latest donation.
Dangote conveyed his happiness for the successes of coalition so far, adding the latest donations was to provide additional response support to the Government, the Police and the Military.
“Thank you to my partners on this CACOVID journey. I would like to especially thank the Presidential Covid-19 team led by SGF Mr. Boss Mustapha for their excellent collaboration. My gratitude goes to Mr. President for your unwavering support and that of your entire Government”, he said.
