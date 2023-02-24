Rivers Police confirm arrest of Reps member with foreign currency

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a member of the House of Representatives, Dr Chinyere Igwe, with bundles of foreign currency totalling $498,100.

Spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement on Friday that Igwe, who represents Port Harcourt Federal Constituency 2 in the green chamber of the National Assembly, was arrested during a stop and search operation by operatives deployed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), along Aba Road in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko said Igwe was arrested with the huge sum along with a list of people the monies were meant to be distributed to.

“Police Officers from Rivers State Command deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road today 24/2/2023 at about 0245hrs, while on stop and search, arrested one Hon Chinyere Igwe, member House of Representatives representing Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency with a cash sum of $498,100 USD inside a bag in his car.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money. The Assistant Inspector General of Police (Election) AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered swift interrogation and arraignment in court.

“The Command urges all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws,” the statement said.

Igwe, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the Rivers Coordinator of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council, had, raised an alarm on a purported threat to his life after his Atlantic Television Network and Wish FM 99.5 located in the same building in Ozuoba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, were bombed by unknown gunmen last week.

