Capital market investors lose N11.83bn amid high trade in First Bank, Zenith Bank

The capital market declined slightly by 0.05 percent, as the Nigerian bourse free fall continues from last week.

The decline costed shareholders N11.83 billion, as the market capitalisation depleted to N22.56 trillion by end of trading from N22.57 trillion reported on Friday.

On Monday, the All Share Index depreciated from 43,253.01 ASI to settle at 43,230.34, as it lost 22.67 basis points.

Value of trade dropped on Monday after investors traded 293.42 million shares in 4,239 deals, worth N4.28 billion.

This fell below the N4.64 billion invested last week Friday to trade 314.85 million shares in 3,400 deals.

On the equities table, Cutix topped the gainers list, as its share price was up by N0.27kobo to end trading at N3 from N2.73kobo per share.

Livestock share price gained N0.19kobo to move from N2 per share to N2.19kobo per share at the end of trading.

Mutual Benefit share price was up by 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.29kobo from N0.27kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share price gained 4.76 percent to move from N0.42kobo to N0.44kobo per share.

Prestige share price gained 4.65 percent to move from N0.43kobo to N0.45kobo per share.

For the losers table, Veritas Kapital came first after shedding 8.70 percent from its share price to drop from N0.23kobo to N0.21kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share price declined from N0.44kobo to N0.41kobo per share after losing 6.82 percent in its share price.

Royal Express share price lost 5.66 percent to end trading at N0.50kobo from N0.53kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.40kobo to N0.38kobo per share after losing 5 percent from its share price during trading.

Chams completed the list as its share price lost 4.17 percent to end trading at N0.23kobo from N0.24kobo per share.

On the most active trades for Friday, First Bank topped as it traded 101.22million shares worth N1.24million.

Access Bank shares were traded at a volume of 44.17 million and valued at N416.97 million.

FCMB was next with 34.84 million shares traded at a cost of N108 million.

GTCO reported 18.45million shares worth N507.35 million, while Zenith Bank recorded over 16.15 million traded shares at a value of N387.95 million.

