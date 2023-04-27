Carpenter jailed seven years for bathing ex-girlfriend, rival with acid

Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced a 32-year-old carpenter, Onyekachi Agu to seven years in prison for pouring acid on his ex-girlfriend and rival.

Justice Ogala handed down the sentence on Wednesday after she found the accused person guilty of the one count charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Aishat Adefarati and Mansur Ahmed in 2020.

Uju Uwangaze, the state prosecutor, had told told the court when Agu was arraigned that he committed the offence on July 3, 2020, at Gangare Hotel, Mile 12, in Lagos, adding that Agu traced the victims to the hotel and poured acid on them.

Uwangaze also informed the court that the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, to which the convict pleaded not guilty to.

However, Justice Ogala, while delivering her judgment on Wednesday, found Agu guilty on the grounds of his confessional statement and sentenced him accordingly.

“The defendant is hereby sentenced to imprisonment of seven years with hard labour and the sentence is to run concurrently,” the judge ruled.

