14 dead, five injured in Bauchi auto crash

At least 14 people were confirmed dead and five others injured in an auto crash along the Bauchi-Darazo expressway in Bauchi State on Thursday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed this in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report, said a commercial Golf 3 Wagon and a Chevrolet car were involved the accident which occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Thursday.

He added that 19 people – 10 women, seven men, one female child and one male child were involved in the crash.

10 women, two men and two children were killed in the accident while five men sustained serious injuries.

READ ALSO: Five die in Bauchi auto crash

The report read: “The accident was caused by speed limit violation (SPV) by the drivers.

“Items recovered from the scene of the crash include the sum of N73,000,00, seven phones; one Power Bank and four small handbags.

“The injured victims and the dead bodies were taken to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for medical attention and confirmation after which the dead bodies were deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now