Cars to pay N200, trucks N500 as Nigerian govt approves policy for tollgates

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the policy and regulations for tollgates across the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, according to a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to the President, Tolu Ogunlesi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the regulations were developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders in the transport sector including the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), among others.

The minister listed the recommended tolling fees for vehicles to include Cars (N200), SUVs (N300), Private Buses (N300), Commercial Buses (N150), Luxury Buses and Trucks (N500).

Fashola, however, said the tolling would not start until the roads become motorable

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a policy memorandum for the approval of federal roads and bridges tolling policy and also a regulation that will provide the legal framework for the tolling policy.

“You will recall that about three years ago, you have asked severally here when roads will be tolled and I told you there is a lot of work.

“So, we have taken another step; let me be clear, tolls are not going to start tomorrow. So, let us just be clear about that; but the bid step to actual tolling was taken today by presenting for approval the broad policy that would guide tolling.

“So, that local people, states, local governments, all those who manage roads, investors who want to come in, will know what our tolling policy is.

“And that will form the basis of their financial modeling, their investments decision.

“When will they start? Tolls will not start until the roads are motorable; there will be agreements that have to be in place; negotiated with the government through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission.’’

