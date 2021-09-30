Catholic Bishops call for peace in Nigeria

The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on Thursday urged Nigerians to show respect for human life and give peace a chance in the country.

The group in a statement issued by its National Director of Social Communications, Padre Mike Umohin, in Abuja, called on governments at all levels to ensure the security of lives and property of the citizenry.

The Bishops’ charge was not unconnected with the increasing killings and destruction of property in different parts of the country.

READ ALSO: There’ll be no peace in Nigeria unless Biafra is actualised –Uwazuruike

The statement read: “It is sad that Nigerians are still literally dying every day through very barbaric and senseless killings.

“To all victims of the violence and killings in the land, we send prayers and condolences.

“We call on all men and women of goodwill, irrespective of their religious affiliation, to pray ceaselessly for our nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions