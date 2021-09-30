News
Catholic Bishops call for peace in Nigeria
The Catholic Bishops of Nigeria on Thursday urged Nigerians to show respect for human life and give peace a chance in the country.
The group in a statement issued by its National Director of Social Communications, Padre Mike Umohin, in Abuja, called on governments at all levels to ensure the security of lives and property of the citizenry.
The Bishops’ charge was not unconnected with the increasing killings and destruction of property in different parts of the country.
READ ALSO: There’ll be no peace in Nigeria unless Biafra is actualised –Uwazuruike
The statement read: “It is sad that Nigerians are still literally dying every day through very barbaric and senseless killings.
“To all victims of the violence and killings in the land, we send prayers and condolences.
“We call on all men and women of goodwill, irrespective of their religious affiliation, to pray ceaselessly for our nation.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...