German Chancellor, Merkel, thanks Buhari for cooperation in phone chat

The outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, on Thursday, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his government cooperation with Berlin during a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement titled: “Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel In Phone Call With President Buhari,” in Abuja.

President Buhari thanked the German government for its support to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at large.

He also applauded Merkel’s initiatives on rehabilitation of refugees, and help for developing countries.

President Buhari said German companies including Julius Berger and Siemens were doing well in Nigeria, adding that the Federal Government was doing a lot to improve infrastructure in the country.

The statement read: “It will be recalled that President Buhari had concluded his address at the 76th edition of the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week this way:

“Let me close my statement by paying special tribute to a great and humane internationalist, and an exemplary practitioner of multilateralist cooperation. I am speaking of Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Federal Republic of Germany. As she exits the stage, we wish her well.

“Chancellor Merkel thanked President Buhari for his kind words and felicitation, wishing him greater successes in the challenging task of leading Nigeria and her about 200 million people.

“The President was full of appreciation for the cooperation Germany showed Nigeria, and the ECOWAS sub-region at large.

“He particularly mentioned the support for the project to recharge Lake Chad, through inter-basin water transfer, which would alleviate the plight of about 30 million people.

“On the security situation, the President said a lot was being done to stabilize things at this difficult period, thanking all the countries that had given helping hand, including Germany.

“And on agriculture and food security, President Buhari said much had been achieved, leading to stoppage of massive food importation to the country.”

