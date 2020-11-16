CBN behaving like the 37th state in Nigeria —Dele Momodu

Media entrepreneur and publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, has described the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, as the 37th state in Nigeria.

The journalist said this while reacting to a statement made by former Legal Adviser to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muiz Banire, while on a Channels Television programme on Sunday, November 15, condemning the freezing of bank accounts of #EndSARS promoters by the apex bank.

Banire had faulted the action of the CBN, saying it was behaving in an “abominable and reckless” manner as it lacked the powers to investigate crimes.

Read also: ‘Members of BMO are shameless vultures,’ —Dele Momodu

Momodu has added his voice to the condemnation that has been trailing the CBN since it obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 20 Nigerians on the premise that the funds they received during the protests could have links with terrorists.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Momodu lamented that the apex bank has allowed itself to be dragged into the “gutters of Nigerian politics.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria has been unfortunately dragged into the gutters of Nigerian politics.

“It seems we now have the 37th Governor managing the 37th State in our long-suffering nation without being elected,” Momodu wrote.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has been unfortunately dragged into the gutters of Nigerian politics. Seems we now have the 37th Governor managing the 37th State in our long-suffering nation without being elected… https://t.co/TbMsgpwrZi — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) November 16, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions