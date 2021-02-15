Business
CBN NOVEMBER ECONOMIC REPORT: Here are the numbers that matter
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday published its long awaited economic report for November of 2020; Here are Ripples Nigeria picks on key economic issues and figures highlighted.
$100.88 million non-oil export
Proceeds of the top ten non-oil exports for November 2020 was US$100.88 million.
Olam Nigeria Limited topped the list with a value of US$26.65 million followed by Starlink Global and Ideal Limited, with an export value of US$16.49 million and British American Tobacco Nigeria Limited at US$12.57 million .
The fourth major non-oil exporter was Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited, with a value of US$9.82 million, Tulip Cocoa Processing Limited, with export value of US$7.66 million was placed fifth position.
The sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions were occupied by Mamuda Industries Nigeria Limited, Metal Recycling Industries Limited, AAK Nigeria Oils and Fats Limited, Armajaro Nigeria Limited, and Valency Agro Nigeria Limited, respectively. These companies earned US$7.21 million, US$6.66 million, US$5.73 million, US$5.00 million, and US$3.07 million respectively in November.
Federal retained revenue drops by 36.3 percent
CBN data showed the Federal Government’s retained revenue for November stood at N284.76 billion in November 2020, indicating a significant drop of 36.3 per cent, relative to N447.35 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
Interesting, CBN data also showed an up shoot of aggregate expenditure to N905.26 billion from N738.71 billion as at 2019, giving an insight into how Nigeria’s fiscal deficit has continued to expand.
CBN records a drop in FX net outflow
Aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the economy was US$5.70 billion, a decrease of 13.3 percent and 62.0per cent, below the respective levels in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2019.
Foreign exchange outflow through the economy fell by 24.6 percent and 66.6 percent to US$1.96 billion, below the levels of US$2.60 billion and US$5.87 billion, respectively, in the preceding month and the corresponding period of 2019.
Overall, foreign exchange flows through the Bank in the review period resulted in a net outflow of US$0.73 billion, compared with US$0.46 billion and US$0.41 billion in October 2020 and November 2019, respectively
Net FX outflow being the difference between inflows and outflows in Novemeber.
The implication of drop in net FX outflows is that it invites pressure on the exchange rate.
As the period under review indicated, the average value of naira to the dollar dropped by 0.3 percent at the interbank segment of the foreign exchange market to N381.00/US$, relative to the level in the preceding month.
At the black market segment, Naira depreciated by 2.9 percent below the level in the preceding month to ₦472.74/US$.
By David Ibemere…
Business
Seplat, Japaul lead top gainers in Nigeria’s stock market
The stock market closed trading on a high on Monday as investors gained N70 billion during trading.
Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on Monday with equity capitalisation standing at N21.22 trillion compared to N21.15 recorded on Friday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated following a gain of 131.82 basis points to end trade at 40,571.67 ASI on Monday, surpassing the 40,439.85 ASI the market closed with on Friday.
Despite the rise in ASI, volume of shares traded declined with data from NSE showing that investors traded 206,24 million shares on Monday.
However, the figure was below the 395.62 million shares traded on Friday.
The deals sealed by investors dropped from 5,351 to 4,264 at the close of market on Monday.
The value of shares also dipped from N5.19 billion to N2.16 billion on Monday.
Seplat led the gainers’ chart on Monday after recording N49.5kobo gain to close at N544.5kobo from N495.
Japaul Gold followed with N0.78kobo as its share price increased from N0.71kobo following a 9.86 percent rise in share price.
Mutual Benefit closed the market with N0.46kobo after recording a 9.52 percent rise from the opening price of N0.42kobo per share.
AIICO Insurance gained N0.1kobo to move to N1.18kobo from the opening trade of N1.08kobo.
Business
Delighted Okonjo-Iweala promises to revive global economy as WTO chief
The newly appointed Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed delight on her appointment to lead the 164-member organization.
Okonjo-Iweala, who reacted to her appointment in a statement obtained from WTO by Ripples Nigeria, promised to put in place policies that would tackle the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on global economies.
She also stressed the need to shape policies that would aid the fight against the pandemic that threw many economies including Nigeria into recession.
The former World Bank deputy managing director said she would work with WTO member nations to immediately address the economic and health consequences of COVID-19 pandemic.
She said: “I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General. A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
WTO members have been divided by trade terms, which some members feel doesn’t favour all.
The recent trade dispute has been between China and United States, with both countries engaging in trade war and hurting each others’ economy with tariff hikes.
The disagreement between China and the US had weakened the position of WTO, as members were sidestepping the body in trade negotiations.
The disagreement also played a role in the delay of the WTO chief’s appointment.
The appointment should have been confirmed last year but was delayed till on Monday following the emergence of Joe Biden as US President.
Former US President, Donald Trump, had rejected the Nigerian as consensus candidate for the WTO’s top job and declared his support for the South Korean candidate, Yoo Mhung-hee.
Speaking further on her plans, Okonjo-Iweala added: “I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.
“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile, and better adapted to the realities of today.”
Business
SEC bans Chaka Technologies for operating outside law
Investment and Securities Tribunal has barred Nigerian investment startup, Chaka Technologies, from operating, ordering Chaka to register under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) if it intends to continue operation in Nigeria’s investment market.
Chaka Technology had previously received an interim restraining order in December 2020, following SEC’s application to the tribunal, informing IST that Chaka was operating outside the laws of investment.
The investment startup was established in 2019 to offer foreign shares to Nigerians interested in investing in companies such as Amazon, Google and Alibaba. It’s operational focus was to enable Nigerians and other Africans invest in global capital market.
SEC said the financial technology company was not regulatorily complaint, hence, Chaka should be restrained from stock trading. According to the investment regulatory body, Chaka is operating outside its purview against the Investment and Securities Act 2007.
New development disclosed the tribunal ruled and considered SEC’s application on January 15, 2020. In a recent findings by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, it was gathered from SEC that Chaka has been barred and ordered to register under the commission, as expected from every investment firm.
This means Chaka, founded by Tosin Osibodu, is not allowed to advertise or offer shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities for sale, until it registers the company’s investment operations under SEC.
Checks by Ripples Nigeria showed Chaka Technologies website is offline, as it is temporarily unavailable to visitors trying to access the company’s investment platform.
In its statement last year December, SEC had defended the restraining order on Chaka, stating that without proper regulation, genuine market innovators and investors could become victims to activities of unscrupulous persons that intend to exploit the growing popularity of Fintech investment platforms.
Prior to the ban, Chaka Technologies had received about $30,000 in fundraising from investors.
