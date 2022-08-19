CENSORSHIP? Nigerian govt revokes licence of AIT, Silverbird, Raypower, Rhythm, others, calls in security agencies

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced that it has revoked the licences of AIT, Silverbird TV, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM amongst others, for alleged failure to meet renewal requirements.

The commission has also ordered its state offices to liaise with security agencies in their various locations to immediately shut down operations of the affected broadcast stations.

It is suspected that the move may not be unconnected with attempts by the government to muscle the affected stations, and by extension control the Nigerian media space.

This is more so as some of the affected broadcast stations are owned by opposition politicians, and have been critical of the ruling government.

NBC said the affected stations had their broadcast licenses cancelled for failing to renew them for a total of N2.66 billion.

According to a statement released by NBC’s Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, on Friday, the action came after a list of stations that had not yet renewed their licenses was made public.

The Commission claims that they were given a two-week waiver in May to do this, after which they ran the possibility of having their broadcast licenses revoked.

Ilelah further ordered the affected stations to shutdown in the next 24 hours, while directing NBC offices nationwide to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

”Three months after the publication, some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the NBC Act CAP N11, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10 (a) of the third schedule of the Act.

”In view of this development, the continued operation of the debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security.

”Therefore, after due consideration, the NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the under-listed stations and give them 24 hours to shutdown their operations,” he said.

Below is the list of affected stations:

1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos

3. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa

4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt

5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos

6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin

7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network

8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)

9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)

10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)

11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja

12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)

13. FM Benin Linksman International Itd

14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja

15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan

16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt

17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos

19. Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos

20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos

21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan

22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation

23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta

24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun

25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan

26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun

27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure

28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin

29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt

30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)

31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation

32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation

33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation

34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation

35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation

36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation

37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation

38: Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation

39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation

40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation

41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation

42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation

43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation

44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation

45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation

46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation

47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation

48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation

49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation

50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation

51. Lagos DSB

52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)

